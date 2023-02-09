Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

SPB stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.42. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.19 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,540,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

