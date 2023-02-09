Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $121.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.38.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $123.68 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $177.60. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,821,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

