Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square Enix’s FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Square Enix Stock Performance

Square Enix stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.49. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $641.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

