SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Purchases £124.20 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies acquired 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($149.30).
Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 52 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 241 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £125.32 ($150.64).
SSP Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 242.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 226.64. SSP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 307.60 ($3.70).
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
