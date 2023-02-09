Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $38.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.71.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 53,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

