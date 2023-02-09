Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$712.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$465.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

