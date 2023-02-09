StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
