StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.4 %

ABIO stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

