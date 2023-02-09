StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $36.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 245.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is -8.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200. 85.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

See Also

