StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

NBY opened at $2.27 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

