StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

LOV opened at $1.10 on Friday. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 93.97% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Spark Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $47,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,289,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 226,701 shares of company stock valued at $171,513 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

