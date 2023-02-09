StockNews.com Upgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to “Hold”

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $16.51.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

