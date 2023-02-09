SVB Leerink Lowers Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $141.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $162.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Securities cut Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.15.

SGEN stock opened at $136.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.54. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,920 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

