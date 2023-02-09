SVB Wealth LLC Has $17.60 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,056 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $106,532,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

