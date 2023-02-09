SVB Wealth LLC Has $58.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 95,178 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $377.34 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.07.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.