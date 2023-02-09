SVB Wealth LLC Sells 11,606 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

