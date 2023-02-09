Sweat Economy Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.92 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $49.51 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,194,046,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,784,134 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

