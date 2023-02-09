Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Briggs Morrison Sells 52,854 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
SNDX opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $29.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

