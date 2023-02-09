Synthetix Market Capitalization Hits $620.29 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $620.29 million and approximately $60.89 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00011166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00443566 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.11 or 0.29382646 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00445561 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 313,995,779 coins and its circulating supply is 251,651,155 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
