Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.61 billion.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Tapestry by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,683 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

