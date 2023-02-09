TD Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TD Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

