TD Securities Trims goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Target Price to C$180.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EHMEF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $95.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.49. goeasy has a twelve month low of $72.55 and a twelve month high of $133.69.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

