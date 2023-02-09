Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $254,880.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tenable Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.06. 435,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,983. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

