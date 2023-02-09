Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $186-$188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.90 million. Tenable also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.52-$0.56 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.31.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 695,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,628. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,452 shares of company stock worth $1,686,042 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth $27,346,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 215,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 99.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 367,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,231,000 after acquiring an additional 183,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.