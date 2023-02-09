Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.

Shares of TEX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

Terex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 886.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 340,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Terex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Terex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

