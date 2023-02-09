Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3,849.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.81. 784,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,579. The company has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,904 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.