The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $101.31

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.31 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 106.77 ($1.28). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 105.80 ($1.27), with a volume of 1,301,748 shares trading hands.
The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,600.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.21.
The Bankers Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About The Bankers Investment Trust
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
