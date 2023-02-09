The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,661,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,174 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.42% of Charles Schwab worth $550,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,917. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $95.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 774,898 shares of company stock worth $61,457,218. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.