The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.54.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $321.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.35. The company has a market capitalization of $329.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

