The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Lifted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 198.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
