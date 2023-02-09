The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Granger Management LLC

Granger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.2% of Granger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.89.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.72. 22,196,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,487,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $209.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average is $101.96. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.