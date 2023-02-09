The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

