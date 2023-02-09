Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0385 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Threshold has a market cap of $385.43 million and $44.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,494,630,242.341332 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04085695 USD and is down -8.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $42,078,133.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

