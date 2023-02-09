TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Insider Acquires £24,977.60 in Stock

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) insider Andrew Vaughan acquired 7,456 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £24,977.60 ($30,024.76).

TR Property Investment Trust Price Performance

TR Property Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 333 ($4.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 374.16. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 263 ($3.16) and a one year high of GBX 487.50 ($5.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 317.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 331.77.

TR Property Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

