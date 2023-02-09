Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Charles P. Hadeed Sells 2,000 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $174,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,923.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Transcat Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $87.29 on Thursday. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $659.91 million, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.1% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

