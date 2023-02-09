TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.47-$22.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.07 billion-$6.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.09 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $21.47-22.87 EPS.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $750.42.

NYSE:TDG traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $746.98. 628,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,957. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $766.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $655.97 and a 200 day moving average of $616.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10,445.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after acquiring an additional 54,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

