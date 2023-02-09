Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $113.46 million and $496,756.03 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00432628 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,279.51 or 0.28658037 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00447246 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

