Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Down 10%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.11. 31,125,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 17,618,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tricida from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut Tricida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut Tricida to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Insider Activity

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,629,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $798,429.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,629,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $798,429.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 131,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $27,694.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,788,689 shares of company stock worth $832,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricida

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Tricida by 139.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 102,058 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the third quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 231.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 73.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,105 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 16.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 283,883 shares during the period.

About Tricida

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker on May 22, 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.