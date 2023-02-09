Truist Financial Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $260.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.13.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $220.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,965 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after acquiring an additional 737,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,408,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,258,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

