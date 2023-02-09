Truist Financial Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $137.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.18.
Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $130.76 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.21.
Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,903,000 after buying an additional 135,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.
