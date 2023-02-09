Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TWST has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Twist Bioscience from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

TWST stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $65.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 804.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,094 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

