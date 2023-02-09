Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Under Armour stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

