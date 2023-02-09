Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.30.
Under Armour Stock Down 8.2 %
Under Armour stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.
