United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.51. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 29.89%.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

See Also

