Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Universal Music Group to €36.00 ($38.71) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.18) to €29.20 ($31.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Universal Music Group to €25.50 ($27.42) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.18) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Universal Music Group Trading Down 2.1 %

UMGNF stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Universal Music Group has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

