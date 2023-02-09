Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$41.77 and last traded at C$41.88. Approximately 95,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 103,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.97.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.81.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.3053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

