Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Trading Down 1.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.58 and last traded at $77.77. Approximately 857,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,297,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.94.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,323,000 after purchasing an additional 247,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,589,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,150,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,661,000 after purchasing an additional 119,441 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,100,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,444,000 after purchasing an additional 666,763 shares during the period.

