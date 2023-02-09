Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Trading Down 1.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.58 and last traded at $77.77. Approximately 857,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,297,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.94.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund
