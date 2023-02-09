VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $130,646.92 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $212.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,777,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

