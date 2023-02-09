VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $130,646.92 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
VeriSign Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $212.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
About VeriSign
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
