Victory Capital (VCTR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

VCTR opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at Victory Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 40,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Victory Capital by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Victory Capital by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.