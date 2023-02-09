VirtualMeta (VMA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,309.08

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $17,309.08 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00443397 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,667.56 or 0.29371454 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00429237 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0024404 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,284.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

