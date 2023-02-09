Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $248.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $217.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $141.80 and a 12-month high of $270.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,929,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

